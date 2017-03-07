Vintage Guitar Flashback: Gibson ES-5

FLASHBACK: Taking a look back at a vintage Gibson ES-5 archtop guitar.

BACKGROUND

The Gibson ES-5 is a prime example of the Jazz influence in American music. The ES-5 was first introduced in 1949 and is constructed of a laminated maple body and maple neck with rosewood finger board and adjustable rosewood bridge.

UNIQUE PICKUP CONFIGURATION

As you can see, the ES-5 came equipped with three P-90 pickups, which was rather unique at the time. (Fender didn’t introduce the three-pickup Strat until 1954.) Interestingly enough, the pickup configuration of the ES-5 does not include a selector switch. Instead, the ES-5 boasted a single tone pot and three individual volume controls.

ABOUT THIS EXAMPLE

The guitar pictured is a 1952 model and happened to pass through my shop last month. I was fortunate enough to find a few minutes to indulge and was swept away by this beautiful instrument. The playability and tone were as unique as the guitar itself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

From Soho Guitar in Tampa, FL, I’m Rob Meigel.