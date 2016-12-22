- Home
Mat Graham just posted this awesome video on his ArtificialFear YouTube channel. A few weeks back Mat won a rad new MD400 guitar from Performer Magazine and Mitchell Guitars and has been demo’ing his new axe ever since on his social media channels – but this one takes the cake. Enjoy!
