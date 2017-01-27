MEET YOUR MAKER with Nick Pourfard of Prisma Guitars

As an avid skateboarder, I was always naturally curious about using skateboards as a material for anything. I had no idea what to expect, but I did know that I had to try. I was pleasantly surprised at how well the guitars I built out of skateboards played and sounded. To top it off, there was a huge sentimental attachment I felt to the repurposed boards. I had to take it to the next level.

MOST POPULAR MODELS

The Prisma Accardo and Toledo guitars.

WHAT SETS YOUR GEAR APART?

Using skateboards as a material with no sacrifice to quality. Every guitar has a one-of-a-kind pattern that CANNOT be replicated.

LESSONS LEARNED

I’ve learned a lot about business and product development in the last 3-4 years, but the biggest lesson I have learned is the way to make connections and network with people and other companies. Through these business interactions I have been exposed to opportunities that I wouldn’t have been otherwise.

WHAT DO YOU WANT GUITARISTS TO THINK OF WHEN THEY HEAR OF YOUR BRAND?

Our brand builds beautiful handmade guitars in function and in form. We try to do everything differently from product to marketing. I want musicians and people in general, regardless of their interest in skating or music, to recognize us — to realize that the industry hasn’t changed much in the last 50 years, but we are changing it now.

AVERAGE PRICE PER GUITAR

$2800

For more, visit www.prismaguitars.com and follow on Twitter @prismaguitars