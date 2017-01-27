- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
As an avid skateboarder, I was always naturally curious about using skateboards as a material for anything. I had no idea what to expect, but I did know that I had to try. I was pleasantly surprised at how well the guitars I built out of skateboards played and sounded. To top it off, there was a huge sentimental attachment I felt to the repurposed boards. I had to take it to the next level.
The Prisma Accardo and Toledo guitars.
Using skateboards as a material with no sacrifice to quality. Every guitar has a one-of-a-kind pattern that CANNOT be replicated.
I’ve learned a lot about business and product development in the last 3-4 years, but the biggest lesson I have learned is the way to make connections and network with people and other companies. Through these business interactions I have been exposed to opportunities that I wouldn’t have been otherwise.
Our brand builds beautiful handmade guitars in function and in form. We try to do everything differently from product to marketing. I want musicians and people in general, regardless of their interest in skating or music, to recognize us — to realize that the industry hasn’t changed much in the last 50 years, but we are changing it now.
$2800
For more, visit www.prismaguitars.com and follow on Twitter @prismaguitars