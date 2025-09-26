Orange Introduces Limited Edition Orange Amplifiers Rocker 15 & 32

The Rocker 15 & 32, Orange Amplifiers’ amps for all occasions, are now available as a special Limited Edition in eye-catching British Racing Green featuring CELESTION G10N-40 speakers. Each combo comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, signed by Cliff Cooper, CEO and Founder of Orange Amps.



Both the Rocker 15 & 32 are deceptively versatile combos, suitable for many different venues and countless music genres. They are small, portable, two channel bedroom-friendly, all-valve amps you can legitimately gig with.



The small, two channel, all-valve Rocker 15 features a CELESTION G10N-40 speaker and beefy transformers for a potent delivery, which takes full advantage of its EL84 output section. Capable of 0.5,1,7,or 15 Watts of output, the portable combo, with a miniature footprint, oozes warm compression and fat, full tone. The twin channel output features a twist; the Natural channel is a purist’s dream voiced to bring out the ‘natural’ sound of the instrument being played, while the more familiar Dirty Channel offers plenty of British crunch. Its full and half-power switch, combined with the bedroom and headroom switch, means it is a home friendly amp that can be legitimately gigged with. It is available in a strictly limited quantity of three hundred units, worldwide.



Full of classic Orange mojo, the true stereo Rocker 32 has been fitted with two CELESTION G10N-40 speakers for a well-balanced tone with satisfying, deep lows right through to a well-defined top end. Its clever circuitry gives the amp a wide sound spread, while the stereo effect loop opens up limitless possibilities and makes it the perfect pedalboard partner. In particular, the ‘wet/dry’ option allows guitarists to play their effects through one speaker and the clean guitar tone through the other. The Natural channel clearly articulates every nuance of all guitar, pickup and pedal combinations. It has plenty of clean headroom and loves to be hit with overdrive and distortion stomps. The Dirty Channel with its balanced three band EQ, gain and master volume controls, offers a multitude of different British crunch flavours. Plus, it can be set to clean too! The handy half power mode can switch the Rocker 32 from the full 30 Watts down to a home friendly 15 Watts. Only eighty units will be available worldwide.



To find out more about the special Limited Edition Rocker 15 & 32 in British Racing Green, please go to www.orangeamps.com.