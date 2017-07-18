MY FAVORITE AXE with Lizard McGee of Earwig

I was born in the 23rd minute of the 23rd hour of the 23rd day. I write, sing and play guitar in the band Earwig.

MAKE & MODEL

1986 Fender ’69 reissue Blue Flower Telecaster with Bigsby bridge and Seymour Duncan Hot Rails pick-ups. Bought new in 1986 with my paper route money.

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

I had seen Purple Rain and I wanted to be Prince, so I bought this guitar off the wall at the local music shop in Columbus, Ohio. It’s played basements, dingy clubs, concert halls and theaters.

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

I’m usually playing live through a Big Muff and a Twin Reverb for leads with a crunchy sting. I play heavy gauge strings and it carries a lot of tone and sustain.

SPECIAL FEATURES

The Hot Rails pick-ups have ultra-high gain so this Tele always cuts through the mix on our recent album Pause For The Jets. When Earwig plays live, I always rock a locking strap because I tend to jump around a lot.

CUSTOM MODS

My guitar tech (Erick Coleman in Athens, Ohio) added the Bigsby for me in 2005 and I’ve since developed a tremolo-heavy solo style. I love it. Plus it looks rad.

OTHER NOTES

I’ve had this guitar since I was a kid and every bit of music that I’ve released has been filtered through it. It’s been lovingly abused and has the scars to show it with a clean sound that is instantly recognizable.

CAN BE HEARD ON

Hear this Tele on the track “High Wasps,” a surf rock instrumental at earwig.bandcamp.com.

<a href="http://earwig.bandcamp.com/album/pause-for-the-jets">Pause For The Jets by Earwig</a> For more, visit www.lizardmcgee.com and www.lizardfamily.com

