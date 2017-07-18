MY FAVORITE AXE with Lizard McGee of Earwig

- Home
1986 Fender ’69 reissue Blue Flower Telecaster with Bigsby bridge and Seymour Duncan Hot Rails pick-ups. Bought new in 1986 with my paper route money.
I had seen Purple Rain and I wanted to be Prince, so I bought this guitar off the wall at the local music shop in Columbus, Ohio. It’s played basements, dingy clubs, concert halls and theaters.
I’m usually playing live through a Big Muff and a Twin Reverb for leads with a crunchy sting. I play heavy gauge strings and it carries a lot of tone and sustain.
The Hot Rails pick-ups have ultra-high gain so this Tele always cuts through the mix on our recent album Pause For The Jets. When Earwig plays live, I always rock a locking strap because I tend to jump around a lot.
My guitar tech (Erick Coleman in Athens, Ohio) added the Bigsby for me in 2005 and I’ve since developed a tremolo-heavy solo style. I love it. Plus it looks rad.
I’ve had this guitar since I was a kid and every bit of music that I’ve released has been filtered through it. It’s been lovingly abused and has the scars to show it with a clean sound that is instantly recognizable.
Hear this Tele on the track “High Wasps,” a surf rock instrumental at earwig.bandcamp.com.
For more, visit www.lizardmcgee.com and www.lizardfamily.com
