My Favorite Axe with Jack Gray

MAKE & MODEL

Fender EOB (Ed O’Brien) Sustainer Stratocaster

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

This guitar is the newest addition to my family so I’m really pumped about it. I spend most of my days in my little bedroom studio and for the most part, I have her slung around my shoulder. I’d be lost without her.

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

This model has the JB Junior in the bridge and the Texas Special on the middle pickup which gives it that classic Fender punch and clarity. What sets this guitar apart is the Ed O’Brien sustainer driver that essentially creates this feedback sound when you play. I’ve found that it’s really cool for making ambient sounds when recording, but I imagine it would be a great live tool for interludes between songs, as well. I can’t wait to road test it!

MODS & SPECS

I haven’t made any real mods yet but I did throw on some strap locks. It just gives me that extra bit of security when I’m slinging my guitar around on stage. This puppy has quite a large neck which is perfect for me because I have pretty big hands. It’s also super light so I’ve noticed how much longer I can wear it before my shoulders feel like they’re going to fall off.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Because it’s so new for me, it didn’t get the chance to make any of my records that are out. But I’ve been in rehearsals all week and she feels really comfortable over all of my tracks. It’s such a diverse guitar!

LISTEN NOW at jackgraymusic.com

photo by Dillon Pena

