Mat from Artificial Fear Shreds on his new Mitchell MD400 Guitar

By on November 23, 2016
Watch one of our recent Mitchell Guitars giveaway winners, Mat Graham from Artificial Fear, shred on an original song with his new Mitchell MD400!

1 Comment

  1. Ken Baker

    September 15, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Artificial Fear is incredible. Mat was a wise choice. i burned and play his covers of GoT and Westworld themes in my car and have had dozens of people watch him play your guitar on youtube. I predict he will be the next Megadeth or Anthrax lead player and will give your guitars an even bigger boost.

    Reply

