MANUFACTURER PROFILE: GuitarFetish.com

The Cure for GAS (Guitar Acquisition Syndrome)

GuitarFetish.com (GFS) was started in 2004 by Jay Abend with the intention of making his custom gear available to guitar players around the world. “I was happy hand-winding humbuckers for $160 each, but there’s proven to be good business for $30 pickups with the same construction practices and tone,” he comments, before talking about how working exclusively online allows him to develop relationships with customers, respond to e-mails and chat on his forums with players. GFS products aren’t available anywhere but the official website, and their inventory has expanded to include everything you need to build, modify, and play guitars. For those not wanting to get their hands dirty, the custom guitar and pedal lines can’t be beat, including a popular $40 digital foot pedal tuner. Unmatched quality and affordability have earned GFS a broad following, and it’s known as THE website for savvy guitar players who demand quality without breaking the bank.

GEAR PROFILE

Xaviere Guitars

$159+

These guitars could easily sell for three or four times the price you’d pay for a new one. Seriously. A friend of mine discovered GuitarFetish.com online while searching for guitar parts and bought a XV-JT on a whim, thinking he’d get a cheap plank of wood he could scavenge for parts. Imagine our surprise when the guitar arrived and looked, felt, and sounded so good that my friend decided that he’d leave it intact and play it relentlessly, while his more expensive guitars gathered dust. These axes have become a focus at GFS and in the playing community, with new designs appearing regularly and always at a more affordable price than comparable guitars. Xaviere mimics many popular body shapes and are made from dry tonewoods with a focus on playability and, of course, the famous GFS pickups. By designing and selling the guitar themselves, GFS cuts out the middleman, which is great for all of us.

GFS SPECIALTIES

Xaviere Guitars and Basses

Pickups

Guitar and Bass Hardware

Wiring

Necks and Body Blanks

Knobs

Bridges

Tuners

Pre-Wired Pickguards

Cables

Soldering Accessories

