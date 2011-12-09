MANUFACTURER PROFILE: GuitarFetish.com

- Home
The Cure for GAS (Guitar Acquisition Syndrome)
GuitarFetish.com (GFS) was started in 2004 by Jay Abend with the intention of making his custom gear available to guitar players around the world. “I was happy hand-winding humbuckers for $160 each, but there’s proven to be good business for $30 pickups with the same construction practices and tone,” he comments, before talking about how working exclusively online allows him to develop relationships with customers, respond to e-mails and chat on his forums with players. GFS products aren’t available anywhere but the official website, and their inventory has expanded to include everything you need to build, modify, and play guitars. For those not wanting to get their hands dirty, the custom guitar and pedal lines can’t be beat, including a popular $40 digital foot pedal tuner. Unmatched quality and affordability have earned GFS a broad following, and it’s known as THE website for savvy guitar players who demand quality without breaking the bank.
GEAR PROFILE
Xaviere Guitars
$159+
These guitars could easily sell for three or four times the price you’d pay for a new one. Seriously. A friend of mine discovered GuitarFetish.com online while searching for guitar parts and bought a XV-JT on a whim, thinking he’d get a cheap plank of wood he could scavenge for parts. Imagine our surprise when the guitar arrived and looked, felt, and sounded so good that my friend decided that he’d leave it intact and play it relentlessly, while his more expensive guitars gathered dust. These axes have become a focus at GFS and in the playing community, with new designs appearing regularly and always at a more affordable price than comparable guitars. Xaviere mimics many popular body shapes and are made from dry tonewoods with a focus on playability and, of course, the famous GFS pickups. By designing and selling the guitar themselves, GFS cuts out the middleman, which is great for all of us.
GFS SPECIALTIES
Xaviere Guitars and Basses
Pickups
Guitar and Bass Hardware
Wiring
Necks and Body Blanks
Knobs
Bridges
Tuners
Pre-Wired Pickguards
Cables
Soldering Accessories
John Rocket
December 23, 2011 at 1:28 pm
well written article, but these guys are a pain to deal with. They sell crap and don’t back it up!
Tony Fornes
June 29, 2012 at 4:31 pm
great stuff and not just for price use their stuff all the time never had a problem with anything I`ve gotten from them
Benjamin Ricci
June 29, 2012 at 4:46 pm
Never had a problem, either.
R.Abellera
June 30, 2012 at 8:21 pm
Every piece of gear I have bought from them was far beyond my expectations. And the Crunchy Pat is one of the greatest pickups out there.
Dave Cook
January 23, 2013 at 8:43 pm
I’ve had one deal with them and will NEVER have another. Junk and the wrong junk too.
frank medeiros
February 19, 2013 at 7:29 am
Hey GF, what’s up with your suite? Can get anything on line. Was tryinng to look at pickups but the page says not responding and the main page of your suite is “dim” not bright letters as the norm. Frank got guitars and cases from you and love them!
Chris McCartney
May 19, 2017 at 11:05 am
Do not buy anything from the outfit…They Lie about products. They have no support or service. We spent 2 months trying to get some pickups to work. Since they will not take phone calls for support or service, you are stuck with what ever trained monkey that writes you..Over the last 6 months, they lie about having products…”2-weeks from now”…They lie even when it is easier to tell the truth….
Benjamin Ricci
May 19, 2017 at 2:46 pm
We’re sorry to hear you had a bad experience with them. Keep in mind our article is coming up on six years old, though, and we’re not actually affiliated with their business.