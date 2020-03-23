FLASHBACK: 1968 Fender Telecaster in Fiesta Red

Hey Gang, Rob Meigel here from Soho Guitar.

Today I had the pleasure of working on this beautiful Fender Telecaster from 1968. It’s in the stunning custom color Fiesta Red, the original factory paint job along with an original Bigsby B5 tremolo system. The whole package is a real eye catcher for sure, although the pickups have been changed somewhere along the way.

After a fresh setup, this baby has the sweetest country twang you could ever ask for from a Tele. Exactly what you want and have come to expect from these late-’60s Fenders. The pickups she boasts today include a Seymour Duncan Antiquity in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Vintage 54 Lead at the bridge. As expected, this guitar plays like a dream and I’m sure it will get plenty of recording time at its new home at the Lala Mansion Recording Studio here in Tampa.

Special thanks to Soho Guitar in Tampa, FL.

