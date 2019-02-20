Enter our MASSIVE Mitchell Guitars Giveaway!

We’re looking for 12 awesome axe-slingers to win, demo and record with both electrics and acoustics from the Mitchell Guitars lineup. Got what it takes? Enter below…

Over the past two years, Mitchell has been making waves with their new line of electrics, in addition to an updated line of acoustic models that they’ve always been known for. With a full range of instruments to choose from, there’s bound to be one that fits your style. And we’re seeking TWELVE awesome artists over the course of the next year to put these guitars through their paces and share YOUR expert opinions with your fellow artists.

Each month a different, current artist is selected as our featured “Mitchell artist of the month,” and will shoot a bi-weekly behind-the-scenes video series for our YouTube channel as they track a new song using their brand-new guitar (electric or acoustic, your choice).

At the end of each quarter, a new Digital EP compilation of these exclusive tracks is released and promoted by Performer through all of our channels, including social media and performermag.com.

At the end of the year, we’ll compile a full-length streaming compilation featuring all the tracks from the year’s selected artists, which we’ll promote heavily across all of our channels.

LEARN MORE AT https://mitchellguitars.com/