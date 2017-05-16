MY FAVORITE AXE with Drew Walker of The Wild Now

The Wild Now is an Austin, TX based duo consisting of Taylor Baker and Drew Walker. The two met in 2013 at a Local Natives show at the city’s annual SXSW Music Festival. Combining Taylor’s dreamy, yet powerful vocals with Drew’s intricate guitar work, the duo solidified their breezy indie pop sound. Influencers such as Local Natives, Chet Faker, and Glass Animals shine through on all of their tracks. The band recently released two new singles, “Run for Your Life” and “Afterglow” (produced by Max Frost), and will be setting off on their first tour at the end of May.

MAKE & MODEL

2016 Moniker Guitar – Anastasia body style.

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

This guitar will always be near and dear to my heart because this is my first custom instrument. Moniker endorsed me and I had the opportunity to work with them on creating the perfect guitar for me.

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

Slurping spaghetti noodles with a creamy, clean, unique tone.

SPECIAL FEATURES

We put in the f-hole to make it a semi-hollow body build, added in P-90 pickups for a fat tone, and of course, the beautiful seafoam green paint. The whole guitar was picked out part-by-part by me and the Moniker team.

MORE ABOUT MONIKER GUITARS

I highly recommend stopping by the Moniker Guitar shop on South Congress in Austin. Just being in the shop is a really cool experience because you get to see them actually pick out the wood, paint, parts, and build the guitar. You can’t get that experience by going to Guitar Center and looking at guitars that are factory made. Plus everyone who works there is super friendly and they are happy to help answer any questions you have.

CAN BE HEARD ON

“Run for Your Life” – watch the video below.

Photographer Credit: James Atx (Music Felon)

