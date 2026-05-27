WATCH: Find Your Voice with Fishman Fluence Acoustic Pickups

In this 3-part series, we’re checking out the new Fishman Fluence Acoustic multi-voice pickups with the always-amazing Travis Shallow.

In episode 1 we get things unboxed, explain what these pickups are all about and go over some basic install info.

In Episode 2, we install each of the models, get to hear what they sound like with a direct feed both on some fingerpicking and some strummed chords, plus we show you just how easy the entire process can be to swap things out on your own acoustic.

In Episode 3, we do some A/B/C comparisons with each pickup, using the voicings Travis has decided best suit his playing styles. Of course, the options are there to vary the voicings for your unique tonal needs, so always trust your ears and find the setting that makes most sense for you!

Follow Travis online at https://www.travisshallow.com/

And learn more about new Fishman Fluence Acoustic multi-voice range at https://fishman.com/fluence-acoustic/