NEWS: Taylor Guitars Transitioning to D’Addario Coated XS Phosphor Bronze Strings

Taylor Guitars and D’Addario, both founded within a year of each other, share similar histories, values and cultures, and are both known for boundary-pushing acoustic guitar innovation, always looking for ways to improve the sound, feel and performance of the guitar. In fact, the two companies have a history of collaboration. In 2017, their joint efforts resulted in a specially designed D’Addario nylon-core string that made it possible for Taylor to launch its award-winning GS Mini Bass, which delivered unprecedented control and low-end punch in a short-scale instrument, resulting in a remarkably comfortable playing experience.

“This is so much more than an iconic guitar company and string manufacturer coming together.” says Jim D’Addario, founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Innovation Officer of D’Addario “It’s about what can happen when insatiably curious people get together for the sole purpose of elevating what’s possible for musicians. Taylor truly embodies that ethos.”

Today, the two companies take that relationship to the next level. Taylor’s decision to adopt D’Addario’s XS strings is based on the XS line’s superior performance benefits, including maximum tuning stability, excessively long-lasting string life, enhanced durability and break resistance, and an ultra-thin coating process for a smooth feel. Launched in 2021, XS Strings are D’Addario’s most innovative string line to date. (Taylor also uses D’Addario strings—Pro-Arté Carbon—on its nylon-string models.)

In each XS string set, the wound strings feature an ultra-thin protective film coating, while the plain steel strings feature a unique polymer treatment—which keeps all six strings protected from performance-impacting contaminants. D’Addario’s proprietary Fusion Twist technology and NY Steel core wire deliver unprecedented tuning stability and enhanced break strength on each XS string. The XS line is available in the most popular acoustic guitar string gauges in Phosphor Bronze and 80/20 Bronze.