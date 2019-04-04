Home / Best Instruments / Best Acoustic Guitars / Furch Guitars Adds Zebrawood Models to Its Blue Series

Furch Guitars Adds Zebrawood Models to Its Blue Series

April 4, 2019
Furch Guitars (Furch), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium quality guitars, is introducing two new models. Featuring zebrano back and sides, the two new solid all-woods guitars will complement the Blue Series. Zebrawood is an exotic tonewood that has a striking natural appearance, and delivers a pleasing full sound with darker overtones.

The new Furch Blue SA and Furch Blue Plus SA models feature a specially tuned Sitka spruce soundboard, its light color is tastefully complemented by a striking and deeply resonant African zebrawood back and sides. Zebrawood owes its name to its dark brown to black stripes that are reminiscent of a zebra. This combination of Sitka spruce and zebrawood translates into a pleasing sound with balanced mids and an even response across the entire acoustic spectrum. The natural look of these instruments is underscored by a host of additional stylish appointments.

The top is decorated by binding and pickguard made from artificial tortoise. The pickguard also features a transparent extension toward the soundhole. The Furch Blue Plus SA model has a fully transparent pickguard to underscore the fine natural grain of the soundboard. The soundhole is surrounded by a double concentric ring rosette with black walnut inlays. The fingerboard has white mother-of-pearl front and side dot position markers to facilitate orientation.

The guitars are protected by the proprietary Open-Pore Finish, which enhances the natural and visual characteristics of the tonewoods and provides excellent protection. The soundboard of the Furch Blue Plus SA model also features High-Gloss Finish, which consists of an ultra-thin (160 µm) layer of consistent high-gloss UV lacquer that enhances resonance and provides unmatched protection.

The new Furch Blue SA and Furch Blue Plus SA models are now available from all Furch authorized dealers.

