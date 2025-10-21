Fishman Introduces Fluence Acoustic

Fishman, the leader in acoustic and electric pickup innovation, proudly announces the launch of Fluence Acoustic, a groundbreaking new line of Multi-Voice Soundhole Pickups that deliver unprecedented tonal versatility, clarity, and noise-free performance for acoustic guitarists.

Building on the success of Fishman’s award-winning Fluence technology, Fluence Acoustic represents a major leap forward in acoustic amplification. By analyzing and capturing the most coveted acoustic guitar tones, Fishman engineers have created pickups that combine the warmth and natural resonance of an unplugged instrument with the consistency and reliability of modern electronics.

Unlike traditional magnetic soundhole pickups, which use conventional wire-wound bobbins, Fluence Acoustic employs an innovative curved design that mirrors the guitar’s natural response. The result is a rich, authentic sound that “sees” the strings more organically, offering the player unmatched tonal control and depth.

Each model features two distinct voices, accessible via an onboard switch, plus a Master Volume and Voice 2 Boost control. Available in three models—Rock Icon (PRO-FLA-RR1), Spotlight (PRO-FLA-SP1), and Nashville Legend (PRO-FLA-NC1)—Fluence Acoustic gives players a wide tonal palette suited for any genre and playing style.

“Fluence Acoustic is the culmination of years of innovation and a deep passion for the acoustic guitar,” said Founder and President Larry Fishman. “We set out to create a pickup that offers tone, clarity, no noise, and versatility unmatched by any other single pickup. The result is something truly special.”

With the added benefit of a non-invasive installation process, Fluence Acoustic provides both superior performance and ease of use for acoustic players, all while maintaining the noise-free, high-quality sound that Fluence is known for.

With features including low-noise humbucking configuration, integrated analog preamp, 70-hour battery life, and simple, non-invasive installation, Fluence Acoustic delivers versatile, high-quality tone with plug-and-play convenience—perfect for stage, studio, or home use.

Fluence Acoustic Models:

• Rock Icon: Bold and dynamic, with a vintage-inspired second voice ideal for rock-driven acoustic tones.

• Spotlight: Warm, articulate, and expressive—perfect for solo performers or intimate settings.

• Nashville Legend: Clear, percussive, and balanced; built for versatility in any live or studio environment.

With Fluence Acoustic, Fishman once again raises the standard for what acoustic amplification can be—natural, flexible, and inspiring.

Key Features:

• Two distinct voices made possible through innovative Fluence Core technology

• Humbucking coil configuration for incredibly low noise

• High-quality analog preamp electronics built in

• Unique curved shape

• Accessible Voice Select Switch

• Dedicated Master Volume control and Voice 2 Boost control

• 1/4″ TRS output jack with option for dual output operation

• 9-Volt battery operation provides up to 70 hours of play from a standard alkaline

• Low battery indicator lights when it’s time to replace the battery

• Flexible output cable allows temporary or permanent installation

• Permanent installation by a professional is recommended

• Fits in most soundholes with a 3.75″ to 4″ diameter

• Incredibly lightweight without impact on your guitar’s tone

Each Fluence Acoustic model is available at authorized Fishman dealers, online retailers, and on fishman.com for $319.95 (U.S.)