Andy Powers Is Made Partner At Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is pleased to announce that Master Guitar Designer Andy Powers is joining Taylor co-founders Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug as the third partner of the company. The move solidifies a bright future for the acoustic guitar manufacturer, as Powers has been the creative wellspring for Taylor’s guitar development and innovation since his arrival in 2011.

“I’m thrilled to build guitars and continue this fascinating work I’ve been pursuing since I was a young boy,” said Powers. “It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to design the best instruments I can and, within the context of Taylor Guitars, have an opportunity to serve musicians around the world.”

As co-founding partners of the company, Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug have grown the business around a passion for guitar innovation. As they look ahead to the long-term future of Taylor Guitars, they want to ensure that Taylor’s drive to make better guitars is preserved. Powers’ passion and talent for guitar design make him the right person to lead its innovative pursuits and help the company thrive for decades to come.

“Kurt and I have been the sole owners of Taylor Guitars for decades,” said Taylor. “Andy is the best guitar builder I have ever met, and I believe the best alive today. If anyone ever deserved to be called ‘partner’ with me and Kurt, it is Andy. He’s vital to our future, and together as we combine our talents, we can bring a great musical experience to our customers.”

Since his arrival, Powers has delivered a steady stream of musically inspiring innovations to the Taylor line. Among his recent award-winning designs are his V-Class™ bracing, a groundbreaking new internal architecture for the acoustic guitar; Builder’s Edition models, which boast unique contouring and other exclusive player-friendly features; and the new Grand Pacific body shape, an entirely new flavor of Taylor tone that has broadened the sonic appeal of the company’s guitars, attracting players who normally haven’t been drawn to the Taylor sound.

A strong partnership is one of the keys to Taylor’s ongoing success. Taylor and Listug both agree that they would never have grown the company into the industry leader it is without the contributions of each partner.

“What’s unique about Bob and me, and our partnership, is that one of us is a guitar maker and engineer, and the other is a businessman and sales & marketing person,” said Listug. “That combination, and our shared ethics and values, are what has set us apart. Since Bob identified Andy Powers as the person to lead the company’s guitar design into the future, we’ve all witnessed Andy’s amazing talents and seen the improvements he’s made to our guitars, as well as his advancements to acoustic guitar design. We’re proud to have Andy join Bob and me as a partner and shareholder in Taylor Guitars.”

For his part, Powers has great respect for what Taylor and Listug have accomplished and how they’ve done it.

“For decades, Bob and Kurt have exemplified what quality craftsmanship looks like,” said Powers. “With integrity, attention, effort and creativity, they have developed a company that rests on these ideals. They’ve built a vibrant business that values every touchpoint along each guitar’s journey — from those who plant trees to wood harvesters and suppliers; from Taylor employees to retailers; and ultimately, the hands of musicians.”

Powers is excited about the prospect of continuing Taylor’s heritage of innovation for decades to come

“It is with deep appreciation and excitement that I partner with Kurt and Bob, as we continue to uphold the business of fine instrument making,” continued Powers. “We have the opportunity to continue lighting a way in our industry, and I’m thrilled to embrace the work leading us into a bright future.”

