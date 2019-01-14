How to Present Your Ideas Creatively to Attract Sponsors

There are many ways to attract sponsors. You can directly contact them, or you can attract them through your online presence. Yet, it’s easy to say, but how to do it?! How to reach sponsors and where to find them? How to present your music ideas creatively to attract sponsors?

Don’t worry, here’s a couple of tips.

Create a compelling proposal to present your music ideas to sponsors

If you decide to directly contact the sponsor, you need to create a really powerful presentation that will leave a great first impression. Don’t forget that sponsors get a lot of proposals competing for their dollars. Therefore, your presentation must be really exceptional. It’s very likely that you will have only one opportunity to present your music ideas to draw their attention to take you into consideration for sponsoring. If you succeed in that, everything else is much easier.

The more appealing presentation you create, the more likely sponsors will select you. But, how to create an appealing presentation? It’s not easy, indeed, but, with little effort and creativity, you will surely succeed. If you still need a writing service to create compelling presentations for music sponsors – check out Handmade Writing. They are professionals in this field. The first impression is the most important. Keep that in mind!

Present your music ideas creatively

The golden rule in presenting your music ideas to sponsors is to be creative! Nobody likes boring presentations, you’ll agree, especially for the music industry. There are so many ways to present your ideas creatively.

Here are a few.

For example, you can combine written and video content for better effects. You can present your band and music at the same time. Say a few words about your band while your music plays in the background. You can also present your new song, or you can make a mix of your tracks and/or upload images from your concerts.

If you are planning to organize a live event, explain all the details – where and when it will take place, what the event will look like, emphasize benefits for sponsors, and what you expect from them. If you plan to demo music equipment, make sure you can coherently explain the product benefits and why sponsors should choose to work with you instead of other artists. Be concise, but direct, yet creative!

Of course, don’t forget to encourage sponsors to get in touch with you, even if they don’t want to cooperate with you at the moment. You may still be able to persuade them to change their minds later. For the beginning – establish communication! Later it will be much easier to contact them again when they know who you are.

Use your website and social media to present your music ideas

Although producing good music is your main priority, you need to use content marketing to promote your music and attract new sponsors. Keep in mind – if you are not present online, it’s like you don’t exist at all. So, start writing content at once, and tell a compelling story or provide relevant information for others in your field.

As your music should speak instead of you, be sure to utilize video-based content. This is one of the best ways to present your musical ideas creatively to attract sponsors and leads. Through video, you can say much more than by mere words alone.

Also, use infographics and visual aids whenever possible. You can, for example, post photos with your fans, images from your concerts or your rehearsal sessions. You can also present your content in an infographic by giving your audience information about you, your music, and your concerts, or by producing infographics about other interesting topics that you’ve researched, even if they aren’t directly related to your band. Show them how to play an instrument, for example, or help them to record music or give a history lesson in pictures. Become an expert and you’ll become an indispensable resource.

Don’t forget to share your content on social media. Not only will you attract sponsors and an audience in this way, but you will also increase your organic traffic and your rankings on search engines. Thus, you will get more inbound leads. This is a sure path to attract more sponsors.

Engage with your followers. Your followers will further share your content and you will leverage their amplification of your brand and content to position you better when it comes to approaching endorsement deals or reaching out to potential sponsors.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind – it’s not enough to have great music, it’s also important how you will present your band and brand to your audience and sponsors. Given the large competition in the music industry, you simply must be unique. Who are you? Why do you stand out? What’s in it for the sponsor to begin a relationship with you?

If you already have some sponsors, you should stay in touch with them, of course, but this doesn’t prevent you from seeking new partners to work with. If you are not sure where to find sponsors, check what your competitors (aka other bands vying for the spotlight) are doing. Their partners might be interested in sponsoring you as well. You never know.

Good luck out there, and be sure to write in and share your success stories!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Carlyle is a music enthusiast and experienced writer, who is creating and editing content at Writing Guru. He covers different topics lying in the convergence of music, business strategies, and educational innovations.