Spotify is Finally Listening to Music Makers

For independent artists and labels, there is definitely a love/hate relationship with Spotify.

We love how the deals with distributors have made the track uploads process easy. We hate how we have very little shot of making an editorial playlist on music alone, (hint: it’s your pop index + score x first week streams). We love how we have a Spotify for Artists Dashboard to see our entire roster, monitor streams and audience data. But we hate how some of the crucial marketing features used by larger labels to reach those markets and increase audiences are not available to us. We love how Spotify offers tips for optimizing profiles with pictures and bios. But we hate that we can’t sell merch or show upcoming dates right there.

Above all, independent artists and labels have become frustrated as we’ve watched Spotify roll out countless initiatives, dedicated support and features–not to mention, cold-hard cash–to thousands of podcasts, while the artists who prop up this thing just keep pouring our own resources into driving subs and listeners.

Well, perhaps Spotify is finally listening to the music makers who are responsible for its global success.

Here are the big changes Spotify is rolling out which will affect you, right now. Many of you will have immediate access to most of these, depending on your streams and listeners. Here’s my main advice: use as many as you can. Realize that Spotify is not primarily run by people, it’s run by algos, and the more you impress the algos, the closer you will get to the people. The best way to “impress the system” is to use the toys and tools in its sandbox.

Let’s start with profile changes (for most of you):

You can now show upcoming concerts under Live Events on your profile pages, but there’s a catch, it can only be from Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, Songkick, and AXS listings. However, Spotify will also include these listings in emails sent to your followers. You’ll also be able to see stats on listeners and followers in cities you’ll be playing as part of the “Audience” page. For listeners, they won’t have to visit your profile page, it will also show on the “Now Playing” screen when they are listening to your tracks if you have tickets and/or merch available.

You can now display and sell Merch from your profile. Again, just like Live Events, you are limited as to how. Right now, you must have a Shopify store to sell merch directly to fans and can connect to your store.

Here are some marketing and data changes:

Similar Artists will now be found in your Spotify for Artists Dashboard under Audience. Note: you must have enough streams data to trigger this. But you should always use these when pitching to Spotify editorial, even if it’s actually what your “listeners also listened to” and not necessarily a similar artist.