Lyric House’s Approach to A&R For Sync

We take A&R very seriously. After all, our business and livelihood doesn’t exist without a talented roster to pitch! Here’s a glimpse into what we look for when finding new artists/writers/producers to sign and work with, and how we partner with them to cut through the noise and stand out in the synch world.
Signing an artist or writer is very much like interviewing for a job. Once we find a potential signee, we set up multiple meetings to get to know more about them and make sure they are a great fit to our roster. It’s also important to us that all parties involved are team players, good energy and of course highly talented! Bringing something fresh and new to our roster is always attractive to us.▼ Article continues below ▼
From there we can finally get to work! Our approach to working creatively with our roster is fine-tuned and tailored to each signee. Some require a lot of handholding at first, and others might only need very minimal direction. Either you’re a young and hungry artist ready for our guidance and development, or you are already at diamond status! No matter what level of experience, we signed that particular artist or producer for a reason, and we don’t want to do anything to take away from that, only help in achieving their goal as a music creator.
To start, the creative team meets each week to discuss what has come up in music searches or meetings with music supervisors and identify what is the current hot sound or trend or what we feel needs to be expanded upon in our catalog.
For example, we might see an uptick of searches for a certain genre that we don’t represent yet, or it could be a music supervisor looking to replace a popular (and most often an expensive) song with new ideas from up-and-coming artists. A lot of times, we like to be ahead of the curve and innovate in our song/sound guidance with our writers and artists – so we can set that next cool trend. We love taking risks and coming up with ideas with our writers as to how to execute that next sound. From there, our team will brainstorm on which of our artists, writers, and producers should be paired together to use those themes and innovative ideas as inspiration while creating something uniquely their own.
What truly sets us apart is we are a team of passionate creators ourselves. Our President and Founder, Jessica Cole, is also a seasoned songwriter so she takes a very hands-on approach to ensure a positive and creative environment. That could mean personally coming up with ideas as to who should be paired with who, joining the session to make sure those songs are at the standard Lyric House is known for, and sometimes it’s to write with her favorite collaborators and create something awesome together. Jessica and all of us at Lyric House love to explore new territories in sound and push our writers to the best of their capabilities. At the end of the day, we want our artists to be excited enough about a new song that they can’t wait to share it with the world… and hopefully on their favorite show.
Patrick Clancy is the Director of Creative and Music and Lyric House and Jessica Cole is Lyric House’s CEO.