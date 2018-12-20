Download Our FREE Insurance Guide for Musicians [Part II]

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Looking to go out on tour? Don’t hit the road without the right coverage. Performer Magazine and K&K Insurance present a brand-new FREE GUIDE to help you navigate the world of entertainment insurance. Click here or on the cover below to read it NOW!
–Common Exclusions From Entertainer Insurance Policies
–Glossary of Common Insurance Terms for Musicians (Parts I & II)
–What’s The Difference Between a Claim and a Lawsuit?