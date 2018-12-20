Home / Band Management / Download Our FREE Insurance Guide for Musicians [Part II]

Download Our FREE Insurance Guide for Musicians [Part II]

By on December 20, 2018
Looking to go out on tour? Don’t hit the road without the right coverage. Performer Magazine and K&K Insurance present a brand-new FREE GUIDE to help you navigate the world of entertainment insurance. Click here or on the cover below to read it NOW!

INSIDE:

–Common Exclusions From Entertainer Insurance Policies

–Glossary of Common Insurance Terms for Musicians (Parts I & II)

–What’s The Difference Between a Claim and a Lawsuit?

