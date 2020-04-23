Steinberg Offers #StayHome Elements Collection

To encourage musicians to stay creative during these unprecedented times, Steinberg has designed the #StayHome Elements Collection so music makers can create in the comfort of their own home. From now until May 15, the collection is completely free to use for 60 days.

The #StayHome Elements Collection is a special package of Steinberg software, including: Cubase Elements , one of the most powerful music creation software packages in the world packed with a wide range of virtual instruments, effects and thousands of sounds.

Dorico Elements , Steinberg’s entry-level software that helps music makers write music notation, automatically producing printed results of exceptional quality.

WaveLab Elements , an audio editing and mastering software, perfectly tailored to hobby musicians, radio freelancers and home studio owners.

Absolute Collection allows users to explore over 6,800 presets, next-generation synthesizers, one of the best drum plug-ins available and even to build their own sample instruments.

Download link: https://bit.ly/2yhusk2 Users can sign in to Steinberg.net or create a Steinberg ID to receive a personal activation code.

