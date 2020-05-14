Shure Works With Musicians To Start #FoundSoundChallenge While Supporting MusiCares Foundation

While people adhere to stay-at-home guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking at new ways to maintain creativity. Shure, a global leader in audio equipment, is working with top artists from a range of musical genres to re-create songs using household items and posting their performance on social media. These performances will serve as inspiration to others to re-create their favorite songs by using items around the house, such as kitchen utensils, toys, books, furniture or other materials.

As part of the effort, Shure will make a total donation of $100,000 to MusiCares Foundation. This donation comes in a time of need as just last week, MusiCares reported their COVID-19 Relief Fund is depleted and was forced to stop accepting new applications until more money is raised.

Artists Shure has recruited to help with the initial wave of performances include Jacob Collier and Scarypoolparty. Artists will post performances to their Instagram feed and will be shared across Shure social channels including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Jacob Collier kicked things off with his re-creation this past Tuesday, May 12.

“Music continues to be a central part of our lives and I think we’re all looking for ways to unlock creativity while we’re spending more time at home,” said Erik Vaveris, Vice President of Global Marketing at Shure. “This is one way we can have fun while supporting a great cause.”