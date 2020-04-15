Qobuz expands “Gimme Shelter” program to include streaming revenues

Qobuz, the music service with the world’s largest HD music catalog, is expanding its “Gimme Shelter” artist relief program by returning 100% of commissions made on new customers’ first paid month of streaming back to rightsholders, for all new subscribers who join from April 10th through May 15th.

The expansion is phase two of the “Gimme Shelter” relief program- already running through April 26th, 100% of the commissions made by Qobuz from all download sales in the US are being passed through to the rightsholders. ▼ Article continues below ▼

About the service-wide expansion of “Gimme Shelter”, Qobuz USA Managing Director Dan Mackta said, “Qobuz is looking at what it does best, which is connect listeners to music. These programs are the easiest way for us to stay true to our mission while generating some much needed additional revenue for the people who make the music”

Qobuz Studio Premier, which includes unlimited Hi-Res and lossless music streaming, is available as a one month free trial, after which customers are charged $14.99 per month. During “Gimme Shelter”, for all new subscribers, Qobuz will waive its usual commission on that fee during the first month that they pay for. These commissions will be donated by Qobuz to rightsholders for redistribution or charitable gift to their artists and writers.

Support “Gimme Shelter” and sign up here to try Qobuz streaming with no commitment: https://try.qobuz.com/artists- support-us/