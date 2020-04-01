Los Angeles-Based Organization Equal Sound Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on the artistic community, the Los Angeles-based organization Equal Sound launched the Corona Relief Fund (CRF) on March 12, 2020. Through the fund, musicians can apply for an initial grant up to $500 to help cover expenses due to the impact of COVID-19. Guidelines to apply and ways to donate are listed HERE.

The Equal Sound Corona Relief Fund is one of a handful of initiatives that has received national attention from publications such as Billboard, NPR Music, and The New Yorker. The fund has received requests from thousands of artists across the nation in need of assistance. In order to meet this demand, the non-profit has assembled a team of six volunteers working to raise both earmarked funding for CRF and general operating support to administer the fund.

Despite its lean operations, Equal Sound launched the CRF and distributed its first payments weeks ahead of the national response from the United States government. Interested partners and sponsors may go to HERE for more information.