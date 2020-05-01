Let’s #KeepTheMusicGoing with the #EVOpenMic event

Your gigs are postponed, but Electro-Voice wants YOU to keep performing!

This May, EV is hosting a series of 15 online concerts on their Facebook page, and they’re looking to book artists to play their original tunes for an #EVOpenMic. All music genres welcome. If you want to audition, fill out the form here.

What’s in it for you?

As payment for your performance, each of the 15 booked bands/musicians as a group will receive:

• Performance fee of $300 USD

• One EVOLVE 30M (US MSRP: $2,273.00 USD) *

• Two EV mics (US MSRP: $358 USD) *

• Promotion of your music on EV social media channels

* Subject to availability in your region

The audition process details:

• Signups will be accepted through May 6 at 11:59 pm CST.

• The Electro-Voice team will reach out to a small group of artists to arrange virtual audition. Those artists will be contacted by May 11 and asked to perform one song for the Electro-Voice team via a video call.

• From the virtual auditions, 15 bands/musicians will be contacted by May 19 to finalize their contracts for the concerts.

Concert details:

• Electro-Voice will be hosting the concerts on our Facebook page from May 26 – 30 and shared to their website. The showtime will be in the evening in the artist’s local time zone.

• Each band/musician they book will perform a 30-45-minute set of original music.

Interested in performing? Sign up now!