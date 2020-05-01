Let’s #KeepTheMusicGoing with the #EVOpenMic event

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
This May, EV is hosting a series of 15 online concerts on their Facebook page, and they’re looking to book artists to play their original tunes for an #EVOpenMic. All music genres welcome. If you want to audition, fill out the form here.
What’s in it for you?
As payment for your performance, each of the 15 booked bands/musicians as a group will receive:
• Performance fee of $300 USD
• One EVOLVE 30M (US MSRP: $2,273.00 USD) *
• Two EV mics (US MSRP: $358 USD) *
• Promotion of your music on EV social media channels
* Subject to availability in your region
The audition process details:
• Signups will be accepted through May 6 at 11:59 pm CST.
• The Electro-Voice team will reach out to a small group of artists to arrange virtual audition. Those artists will be contacted by May 11 and asked to perform one song for the Electro-Voice team via a video call.
• From the virtual auditions, 15 bands/musicians will be contacted by May 19 to finalize their contracts for the concerts.
Concert details:
• Electro-Voice will be hosting the concerts on our Facebook page from May 26 – 30 and shared to their website. The showtime will be in the evening in the artist’s local time zone.
• Each band/musician they book will perform a 30-45-minute set of original music.