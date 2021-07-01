“I Know What Love Is” musical collaboration to support MusiCares

Wanted to make sure our audience had a chance to see this, in case they missed it, from our friends over at Taylor Guitars:

“Like countless businesses across the globe, the music industry has been acutely impacted by COVID-19–throttling the livelihoods of artists, musicians, producers, staff and untold others in the music ecosystem. Yet music has always played an essential role in helping people and connecting communities.

That spirit was channeled into “I Know What Love Is,” an original song created to help support members of the music community through the GRAMMY’s MusiCares Foundation. Created by Taylor content producer Jay Parkin, Keith Goodwin from the indie folk band Good Old War and audio engineer Gabriel O’Brien, the song is brought to life with more than 54 artists and contributors including Jason Mraz, KT Tunstall and Zac Brown.

All proceeds from song downloads and listens will benefit MusiCares, an organization created to provide relief for music industry employees and their families. In addition to material support, MusiCares offers a network of resources related to physical and mental health, including addiction recovery, hearing clinics, and emergency relief.”