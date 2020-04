Audio-Technica Offers Work-from-Home Solutions for Audio Professionals

Audio professionals are becoming online content creators to stay visible and productive from isolation, while providing valuable education and training. Whether creating streaming production podcasts to benefit others that are homebound, or for guest lecturing live to audio students shut out of classrooms and audio labs, or for participating in virtual meetings and conferences, crystal-clear voice communication is critical. The AT2005USB cardioid dynamic USB/XLR microphone is an affordable all-purpose solution for delivering top-quality audio. Like all Audio-Technica mics, the AT2005USB is a major step up from the built-in mic in a computer, tablet or phone, yet can plug directly into a USB port (or into an outboard interface or mic pre via XLR). An upgrade option is Audio-Technica’s AT2020USB+ , a premium-quality condenser USB microphone that can be used not only for business meetings but also for podcasting and music recording. Both offer useful features like headphone jacks with level control, desktop stands and cabling.