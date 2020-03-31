ASCAP adds new education section to MUSIC UNITES US Resource Page

News from our friends at ASCAP:

ASCAP recently launched MUSIC UNITES US, a music creator’s resource page to help you through these unusual times. The page links to financial assistance programs and free wellness resources, plus an FAQ on the new $2.2 trillion relief package that was signed into law on Friday.

We’ve just added a new education section, with links to free resources and tools to keep you flexing your creative muscles while you’re social distancing. Everything from free guitar and ukulele lessons, to online classes from Ivy League universities, to advice on building your business from home.

We hope you can use these tools to polish your craft, broaden your knowledge base and keep making music at home until we can create together again!