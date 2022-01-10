Build a Business, Not a Following

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
If small business owners in other lines of work took the same advice that has regularly been doled out to musicians, they’d never get anything done. The fact is artists, producers, and other music makers have been encouraged to emulate the 1% of music stars and celebrities, looking for scale and big numbers–whether it’s streams or subscriptions or follows–first and foremost. This is a predictable product of the platform-era of digital music, but it distracts from other, more practical and fulfilling ways to achieve a sustainable, satisfying career.
You need to be focusing on your business, not your following. You’ll need a firewall between your creative life and its demands and joys, and your business thinking, which requires a bit more distance and cold, hard clarity, when you look at your music as something you’re selling or promoting
How you do this, how you cut through the noise, will be different for each creator out there. However, everyone can take three things to heart as you traverse these waters. Building your business requires that you nurture your talent, find your community, and maximize your income from the work you do.▼ Article continues below ▼
Your creativity is your business. There is no separating the two, and these two aspects of your work are not in opposition. You can’t have a business without your talent driving things, and this means you need to take your creativity and talent seriously; they are the core and you can’t afford to neglect them.
This means both protecting your time and energy to make sure you create regularly and ensuring that you never stop learning, setting attainable goals, and improving your skills. Without an effort, life has a way of running roughshod over our creative impulses and hopes, even if we’re making a living as creators or music professionals.
Everyone is going to approach this nurture differently, but everyone needs to make expansion, improvement, and room for inspiration on their own terms a life priority. Everything else is really secondary.
So maybe you’ve got a regular practice down, or you’re making sure you’re shielding that creative spark from the storms of daily life. You also need to find a group of likeminded people to egg you on and support you, and that you can encourage and support. You need a community.
These aren’t your fans or your customers. These are your creative peers. Ideally, this community should be a mix of people just getting started and those further along in their careers. The mix ensures you can both commiserate and trade tips, as well as find real mentorship opportunities from those who’ve learned what you’re still mastering.
Though this is rarely discussed in the context of a music business, feedback from the community is critical. A producer starting out, for example, may not have been exposed to certain things and may pick up a ton of new knowledge, ideas, and inspiration from more experienced beatmakers. It’s really hard to grow in a vacuum; you need props and constructive feedback.
A lot of new producers who are judging their success in terms of beat sales, for example, often need guidance to discover the simple fixes in both marketing and production that could get them to that first beat sale. Without this community input, they can flail around for months, get frustrated, and quit, when all they needed to do was tune something better or reduce compression. You can’t find customers until you’ve perfected what you have to offer, and you can do that faster and better in a supportive community
First, let’s talk about how to focus on creating more opportunities and more growth for your music business. When you’re looking to increase your revenues from your music or beats, the first, big-picture step comes when you put yourself in the shoes of consumers and imagine how they’d like your music to be presented. You may be proceeding from the assumption that people are actively seeking out your music, taking the time to listen, and quickly deciding to buy or lease your beats. That’s wishful thinking. You need to be intentional and reactive in your marketing efforts.
Along with these marketing decisions, you can track down as much of your potential revenue as possible. Many, many music creatives leave money on the table. It’s easy to note this fact, but it’s much harder, however, to give solid advice about how to remedy this problem. You may not want to become a world-class royalty administrator, so don’t be afraid to seek out and even pay for administrative help. The cost is low, and the potential gain is high.
To learn more, please visit www.airbit.com