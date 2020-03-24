Will Dailey Launches Isolation Tour to Support Local Bars and Venues

Boston musician and community organizer Will Dailey has embarked on his Isolation Tour in support of local Boston venues and bars. Two weeks ago Dailey announced on his socials a virtual bar series, where he posts up and performs on a Livestream as viewers make online donations, with one specific venue as that “show’s” benefactor, as if he was physically performing in that particular room. His first three shows, that benefitted Great Scott, Toad and The Burren raised more than $4,300 thus far all of which will go to help support the staff at each venue.

Tips can be made during each show (details HERE ) all of which go to benefit the bar, sound and security staff at each venue. “This all unfolded slowly for me because I had a 2020 tour in China coming together that fell through in late January,” Dailey tells Vanyaland . “I was set to travel to record but that was canceled at the end of February. Any planning for mid-summer to fall froze in its tracks last week. I don’t know when my next gig will be. I need to work now. Not only for money but also, my sanity. I keep in mind that the anxiety from all this can only be assuaged by focusing on the things that bring us peace.”

See details on upcoming shows below and more information can be found below.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

MORE ON WILL DAILEY

Album and Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards, Song of the Year and Producer of the Year at the New England Music Awards, Best of the Year by Improper Bostonian Magazine, debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and garnered over 9 million streams on Spotify. In addition to being a wildly successful independent artist, Will has become an artist advocate. He has taken to mentoring artists and developing programs like the Fenway Rooftop Sessions to create a space for independent and up and coming artists to exercise their craft, and to ensure that there is always space for art to grow and thrive. In 2018 Will Dailey released his second independent record, Golden Walker , a critically acclaimed and heady album initially intended to be a handbook on accountability, but as the writing progressed it morphed into so much more. Not only do the songs on Golden Walker, serve as social commentary, but they are meditations on life and the struggles, both internal and external, that come with aging and just plainly existing on the planet. The album was a follow up to National Throat, his indie debut, that went on to receive numerous awards including, debuted in theand garnered over. In addition to being a wildly successful independent artist, Will has become an artist advocate. He has taken to mentoring artists and developing programs like the Fenway Rooftop Sessions to create a space for independent and up and coming artists to exercise their craft, and to ensure that there is always space for art to grow and thrive.