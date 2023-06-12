Home / Band Management / Booking Gigs & Touring / WATCH: How to Obtain Insurance For Your Live Performances

WATCH: How to Obtain Insurance For Your Live Performances

By on June 12, 2023
Our friends at K&K Insurance know how to make shopping for insurance less intimidating for musicians and live performers of all kinds.

If you’re hitting the road this summer, or are getting booked for live events that require its entertainers to carry liability insurance, head here to learn more about what insurance can do for you, what it covers, and to get started on a quote today.

Stay safe out there, and we’ll see you on-stage!

