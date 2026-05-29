Insurance Checklist: The Complete Risk Management Guide for Musicians

We’ve talked before about the importance of liability insurance coverage and how to choose the best policy for your needs in the past. We’ve even busted some of the more common myths circulating about insurance for musicians. Today, we’d like to go a step further and break down an essential checklist you might find handy before you hit the road for the summer touring and festival season.

So without further ado, we recommend you print this out, keep a copy in the glove box of the tour van, and be prepared in case something goes wrong out on tour. Stay safe, and have fun, and if you’ve yet to find a policy for your band, be sure to head to https://www.kandkinsurance.com/programs/event-insurance/performer-insurance to get started today!

Before You Book the Gig

Ask about insurance requirements

You never know unless you ask, right? So before you load in, talk to the venue operators or festival bookers to clarify their policies. Do they require live artists to carry liability insurance? And one step further, do they need to be listed as an additional insured? Don’t go in cold without any knowledge, be sure of what’s expected of you so there are no surprises later on.

Get it in writing

One thing we cannot stress enough is to not just take someone’s word for it. Look, we’re not saying venue owners, booking agents and operations managers are shady in the music business (heavens no!) but we along with our friends at K&K Insurance, urge you to review any contracts you’re signing for “insurance requirements and clauses, indemnity language, and responsibility for damage.” Basically, get it in writing so no one can claim the policies were never clear or something was told to you before the fact when it wasn’t. You don’t want to be held holding the bag for something you weren’t clued in to, so if you have it in writing all parties know the score, and no one will be blindsided with revelations at a later date in case something goes awry. While we’re at it, K&K also recommends that you “make sure your liability policy limits meet or exceed what the venue or event requires.” Hey, more is better, amiright?

Before You Load In

Get to know the venue, stage and backstage areas

You’ll want to make note of anything that could pose a potential hazard or risk, and either mitigate it before the gig with venue staff, or at the very least be cognizant it could pose a danger while you’re on site, so that you can avoid (as much as possible) the potential for damage or injury to you or others. Identify any possible tripping hazards (stairs, cables, tight walkways, low‑hanging fixtures). Be aware of where the crowd will be situated or moving about during your show.

Plan for your cable runs

Here’s one bands seldom consider, but speaking as someone with two left feet who’s taken his fair share of stumbles on long cable runs, keep this one in mind: use gaffer tape, cable ramps, or covers anywhere the public or staff will walk. Reduce or eliminate all potential hazards and risks before they can become an issue. You’ll thank us later. Also be sure to avoid running cables across doorways, thresholds and/or entrances whenever possible.

Lock down things that can fall

You’ve got a full PA rig, drums, music stands, mic stands, speaker poles and a lot of other things that can fall and either damage the stage or give someone a good bump on the noggin. I can’t count the number of times a ride cymbal or guitar stand has been knocked over and almost taken me out! Secure it all if you can! Double‑check speaker stands, lighting trees, and mic stands for stability. Pro tip: you can easily add sandbags or weights, if necessary, especially outdoors during windy weather or on uneven surfaces to mitigate the possibility of falling objects as much as humanly possible.

During Setup and Soundcheck

Gatekeep access to your area and belongings

Go ahead, be the bad guy and make sure nosy fans and audience members stay away from your stuff so they don’t injure themselves and blame you, and similarly do YOUR part by keeping cases, bags, and loose gear out of walkways and areas where people can damage them, hurt themselves or cause property damage due to your negligence. A little forethought can save you a lot of headaches, so don’t give anyone access or opportunity to put you at risk for being held liable. K&K hits the nail on the head when they say, “If space is tight, ask the venue to rope off or clearly mark stage edges.” Then there’s no question where folks can and cannot go.

Be safe with props and special fx

This should go without saying, but we’re saying it anyway: confirm with the venue before using ANY sorts of external special effects that don’t come with the stage. We mean stuff like fog machines, dry ice, haze, confetti, or other special effects. Let’s not even get into pyro effects (and neither should you, to be honest). And if you do receive permission (in writing of course), always be sure to strictly follow the manufacturer’s instructions and guidelines for fluids and power requirements. Just because you have the go-ahead from the venue doesn’t mean safety stops there.

Manage power and electrical

Make sure you plug gear into dedicated power conditioners, mains power at the wall designated for band use, or plug directly into the venue’s approved power management systems if at all possible. DO not, we repeat DO NOT overload outlets with cheap multi-outlet plugs by jamming tons of high-wattage/voltage gear into them all at once, or daisy‑chaining power strips together when you’re short on outlets. Do it right. Avoid extension cords, in general, if you can, as well. And last but not least, keep all liquids (drinks, fog fluids, etc) away from power strips and outlets. You were taught at a young age that water and electricity don’t mix, so don’t find out the hard way why that is!

During the Gig

Keep an eye on the crowd

Just because YOU are not being a lunatic in the audience doesn’t mean you won’t be held accountable for their actions under your watch. Be vigilant with unsafe stage‑diving, crowd‑surfing, or inviting people on stage who can increase injury risk. Best advice is to not let ANYONE except stage crew on the stage at ANY TIME for ANY REASON while you’re performing. Once they’re up there (and especially if you invited them), their actions become your problem.

Don’t let your guard down when it comes to hazards

You did your best pre-show to mitigate danger, but there’s always that time after load-in and before your performance where things get moved, shoved aside, installed without your knowledge, etc. So take another look around when you hit the stage and call out any new hazards that could lead to tripping, injury or damage from when you first arrived on-scene. Nip it in the bud now, one last time.

The Load Out Phase

Use safe lifting and extra hands

Don’t stick the bass player with all the work after the set (even if they deserve it). One person can’t do all the heavy lifting and load-out on their own while you kick back and relax. Come up with a clear plan ahead of time to share the load so that no one person gets overtaxed or fatigued, which can lead to accidents. Again, it’s all about lowering your risk as much as possible. Ensure your crew, band mates and roadies know the load-out procedures and are fully aware of any hazards or obstacles they may encounter when moving gear.

Check for damage

After the gig, do a quick visual inspection (and walk through with a staff member if they’re willing) to catch anything before you take off. If you did cause any damage, now’s the time to address it: don’t point fingers a week later or get hit with unexpected phone calls and demands that you were unprepared for because you high-tailed it out of there without confirming the state of things before you left.

Get it in Writing (Yet Again!)

A common theme is to always write things down, so if there DOES happen to be any damage, document it fully in writing NOW before you head to the next tour stop. Better yet, if there IS no damage, document that as well so no one can claim otherwise at a later date. And get the venue staff to co-sign your documentation so there’s no “he said she said” scenarios later on. K&K nails it again: “If someone is injured or property is damaged, write down what happened, get contact information, and notify your insurer promptly.” That last part is key, as your insurer will be in the best position to guide you on next steps, if necessary.

Final Takeaways

Prove It!

After you go through the checklist, there are just a few remaining items we recommend. For starters, always have a copy of your proof of insurance handy just in case. You can save a PDF of this on your phone or access it in the cloud wherever your travels take you. Keep your insurer’s phone number and agent’s email handy as well in case you need to make contact in a jam.

Review coverage yearly and choose a knowledgeable insurance provider

Keep an eye on your policy over time as your needs might change year to year depending on what stage of your career you’re currently in, or about to enter, and choose an insurance provider who is knowledgeable and specializes specifically in musician coverage and live performer policies.

The folks at K&K Insurance are ready to guide you through the process if you’ve never had liability insurance before, so give them a call or head to their website to start initiating your own custom policy today.

Head here for more info: https://insure.kandkinsurance.com/sites/Entertainer/Pages/Home.aspx

main image courtesy of charlieh0tel, used under a Creative Commons license.