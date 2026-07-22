The landscape of music distribution in 2026 is crowded, and every digital aggregator claims to be the definitive solution.

Choosing the right service means looking past marketing jargon and digging into the fine print. We are talking about royalty splits, customer support, and hidden fees.

We evaluated the top players to help you find the most cost-effective way to get your tracks onto Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok. Here is your no-nonsense guide to navigating the aggregator maze.

What Indie Artists Need to Look for in a Distributor

When evaluating your options, long-term value matters more than immediate gratification. The first thing to check is the royalty structure. Check if the platform takes a permanent cut of your streaming revenue, or if you keep 100% of your royalties.

Next, watch out for hidden fees. Many platforms charge unexpectedly for adding music to new stores or keeping releases live after you cancel your subscription.

Speed to market is also crucial. Some legacy distributors require weeks of lead time, whereas modern platforms get your tracks streaming in days.

Finally, evaluate their customer service. You need reliable, human support when a release goes wrong. Platforms offering integrated tools for mastering or publishing administration provide significantly more value for a growing independent music career.

5 Best Music Distribution Services for Indie Artists

1. LANDR Distribution

LANDR separates itself from the aggregator pack with a transparent, highly competitive model.

Pricing is straightforward: Distribution Basic runs $24 per year, while Distribution Pro sits at $45 annually. For artists needing a complete release ecosystem, LANDR Studio plans include unlimited distribution, premium plugins, professional mastering, and networking tools into a single subscription starting at just $8.25 a month.

Across all tiers, you get unlimited uploads to over 150 streaming platforms (including Youtube Content ID monetization) and keep 100% of your royalties while your account remains active. Integrated cover song licensing is also available for a $15 fee.

What sets LANDR apart is their legacy protection. If you cancel your subscription, your music stays live on the platforms forever. They switch to an 85% royalty split post-cancellation, meaning your hard work never disappears.

Between transparent pricing, human support, no hidden upload fees, and permanent catalog protection, LANDR provides the best long-term value for indie artists.

2. Too Lost

Too Lost focuses on workflow efficiency and backend administrative tools, making it a viable music distributor for independent artists. An Artist Account runs $19.99 per year and provides unlimited uploads for a single profile.

One standout feature is a dashboard that integrates cover song licensing for a one-time fee of $14.99 per track. They also offer functionalities like automated royalty splits, AI mastering integrations, and publishing administration.

Too Lost is a solid choice for independent artists who prioritize backend administrative control and need a streamlined way to manage royalty payments with collaborators.

3. TuneCore

TuneCore remains a legacy heavyweight, but its recent updates cater differently to varying career stages. Paid plans start at $14.99 per year for the New Artist tier, scaling to $54.99 per year for the Professional tier.

TuneCore’s primary advantage is its integrated publishing administration, available for a $75 signup fee plus a 20% commission on collections. While Professional tiers offer 0% commission on core store sales, lower-tier plans take a 20% cut on social platform revenue. TuneCore makes sense if you want your publishing and distribution housed securely under one roof.

4. Ditto

Ditto is known for its competitive pricing and straightforward approach to getting your music online. Their plans begin at an accessible $19 per year, pushing your music out to over 150 digital stores.

However, the budget-friendly pricing comes with limitations. The Starter plan heavily restricts release controls, such as the ability to set a specific localized release time. Access to YouTube Content ID also requires upgrading to a more expensive tier.

Ditto serves as an excellent budget entry point, though restricted control on base tiers might frustrate artists executing coordinated marketing campaigns.

5. Amuse

Amuse has pivoted to paid models with a distinct focus on mobile accessibility.

Their baseline Artist plan costs $23.99 per year. The platform’s biggest selling point is its mobile-first approach. You can easily upload releases, check daily streaming insights, and manage your entire catalog directly from your smartphone.

They are also incredibly fast; their ASAP release option pushes a new track to Spotify within 24 hours. The main caveat is their reach, distributing to roughly 53 platforms. Additionally, if you cancel your Amuse subscription, they take a 25% cut of everything your catalog earns moving forward.

Choosing the Right Fit for Your Release Strategy

Finding the best distribution service ultimately depends on your release frequency, budget, and long-term catalog strategy. There is no single perfect platform, only the right tool for your specific career stage.

If mobile convenience and rapid deployment are your priorities, Amuse delivers a streamlined experience.

For artists looking to house distribution and publishing administration under one roof, TuneCore remains a powerful legacy option.

If your workflow demands robust administrative tools, Too Lost is a strong contender.

Alternatively, if your focus is on permanent catalog protection, complete royalty retention, additional tools, and transparent pricing, LANDR provides a highly competitive ecosystem.

Take the time to weigh these platform features and choose a partner that aligns with your release roadmap so you can secure your royalties, protect your life’s work, and focus entirely on making more music.