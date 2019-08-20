PHOTO GALLERY: Train and Goo Goo Dolls Take Over Xfinity Center

This past Saturday night (August 17) at Xfinity Center in Mansfield proved to be a fulfilling one for fans of Goo Goo Dolls and Train. Both bands, who have respectively been in the business for over 30 years, embarked on a joint North American summer tour that kicked off June 7th in Washington and landed in Massachusetts for its final night. Frontmen Johnny Rzeznik and Patrick Monahan were vocally confident and completely at ease with an audience who have been devoted to their careers since day one.

Rzeznik implored everyone in attendance to pick up the new Goo Goo Dolls record Miracle Pill due out September 13th by any means necessary (“Go on the internet and steal that shit!”) while Monahan skated through Train’s set with a lightness that emanated from him the moment he walked on stage. The biggest songs from their arsenal (“Calling All Angels,” “Drops of Jupiter,” “Meet Virginia,” “Drive By”) felt congruous in comparison to some of Goo Goo Dolls’ most renowned records (“Here Is Gone,” “Slide,” “Iris,” “Name”).

Monahan and Rzeznik even joined forces to cover the Tom Petty classic “American Girl” for a 4 minute performance that felt way too brief; Rzeznik’s relaxed attire consisting of a bathrobe and slippers made it that much more compendiary. The theme for the night permeated beyond that of predictable nostalgia; it was about celebrating two of rock’s most notable acts that have provided pop culture soundtracks (figuratively and literally) for decades. A few flicks from Saturday’s show are below.

All photos courtesy of Felicia Pinckney.