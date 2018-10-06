PHOTO GALLERY: The Neighbourhood at Boston’s House of Blues

This past Tuesday (October 2nd), Newbury Park natives The Neighbourhood took to Boston’s House of Blues for an unforgettable performance. Their immersive setlist, which spanned 20 songs, featured just as many delightful gems as it did rueful ones. The blistering luster of “Sadderdaze,” “Daddy Issues” and “R.I.P. 2 My Youth” felt poetic and euphoric; “How,” “Paradise” and “Sweater Weather” served as brighter spots in a disorienting and noirish evening. Frontman Jesse Rutherford–who was captivating and restless and utterly charming–gave it his all and left onlookers in awe. Check out the photo gallery below for some of the best highlights from the evening.

All photos courtesy of Bina Zafar. Learn more about her at www.binazafar.com