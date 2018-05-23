PHOTO GALLERY: Kid Koala Brings Vinyl Vaudeville Tour To Boston

Kid Koala, the esteemed DJ, producer and award-winning graphic novelist, has transformed his storytelling proclivities into some of the most memorable shows the world has ever seen. This past Saturday (May 19th), his infamous Vinyl Vaudeville tour made a stop at The Sinclair in Cambridge and it was nothing short of exhilarating. Complete with a comprehensive set design, larger than life puppets and vibrant dancers, Vinyl Vaudeville is a celebration of creative fearlessness–a trait that Kid Koala has become synonymous with. With support from Adira Amram and the Experience as well as DJ Jester, this particular live show was more than worth the hype. Check out some photos from Saturday’s performance below!

All photos by Bina Zafar.