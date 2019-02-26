PHOTO GALLERY: Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals Live at The Orpheum in Boston

Oxnard, the third studio album from R&B auteur Anderson .Paak, possesses the reassuring familiarity and funked out undertones that have become synonymous with his catalogue. The record contains some of .Paak’s most hedonistic inclinations, as heard on the salacious “Headlow” and “Sweet Chick.” In addition, the Kendrick Lamar assisted “Tints” and “6 Summers” prove to be some of his sunniest and most invigorating tracks. .Paak’s thematic attachment to destination, as evidenced with Venice, Malibu and now Oxnard, highlights his propensity for vivid storytelling, poignant reflection and melodies of Motown proportions. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals are scheduled to play Boston Calling this May at Harvard Stadium. Before they do, check out flicks from their headlining show at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre from this past Saturday (February 23) .

Photos courtesy of Felicia Pinckney.