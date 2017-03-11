[PHOTO GALLERY] Berklee College of Music Presents ‘Black Music Matters’

This past Thursday night marked a momentous occasion for Berklee College of Music; their annual Africana Studies Black Music Matters concert series turned 10. In 2007, it was launched to highlight the achievement of Black people in the world of music that has influenced all genres. From pop to rock to soul to funk, the vastness and scope of Black music is endless and has continued to pave the way for modern artists to thrive. The 10th anniversary show was simply remarkable with legendary artists such as Stokley Williams, Patrice Rushen, and Morris Hayes gracing the Berklee stage to commemorate such a special evening. The program ranged from Isley Brothers, Chaka Khan, and Prince covers to Williams singing his own Mint Condition hits (pictured above) and Rushen doing a memorable performance of “Forget Me Nots.” Photos, courtesy of Kelly Davidson, are enclosed below.

Patrice Rushen

Morris Hayes

Gabrielle Goodman, Berklee faculty

Donna McElroy and Jeff Ramsey, Berklee faculty