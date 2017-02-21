Lake Street Dive live at NEC

Celebrating their 150th Anniversary, the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA held a special concert featuring alums Lake Street Dive along with several student ensembles.

“Having an orchestra, and big band, great faculty, arrangers and conductors – that will be very special for us,” says Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive before the show. Mike Olson of the band continued: “We’ve seen our heroes doing this, so it’s very cool to get a chance to do it ourselves.”

Lake Street Dive, who all met and started the band at NEC, had a big year in 2016 with the release of their record Side Pony, followed by sold out shows across the US and performances on NPR, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, A Prairie Home Companion, and even a performance at the White House. The anniversary celebration concert was kicked off by the NEC Trumpet Ensemble conducted by Charles Peltz and the NEC Chamber Singers conducted by Erica Washburn.

This was followed by Lake Street Dive performing with the NEC Gospel Ensemble conducted by Nedelka Prescod. The band then performed two sets, one featuring the band alone and a second set with the student NEC Jazz Orchestra and the NEC Philharmonia Strings, skillfully conducted by Ken Schaphorst. The band was visibly and audibly excited and honored to perform their songs arranged by Schaphorst, accompanied by the talented student horn and string sections.

For more, visit necmusic.edu and www.lakestreetdive.com