REVIEW: PreSonus Revelator USB-C Microphone

In the last few years USB microphones have really come a long way, from the hobbyist realm to a professional standard. The PreSonus Revelator has all the design of a quality studio mic, but with some added practical extras that offer up professional solutions at a touch of a button.

With three pattern types available, the mono condenser capsule offers Cardioid, Omni and Figure 8 patterns. Audio-wise, the frequency response covers 20Hz-20kHz at 24bit resolution and a 110 dB max input level. The weighted stand is nice, but it comes with an adapter so it can be attached to a standard mic stand. Connection to your preferred audio device is via USB-C and it has a 1/8” headphone jack for personal monitoring with zero latency.

PreSonus has made a pretty unique package with this. A lot of interfaces come with specialized software to optimize and offer other features to the user, but this is the first USB mic we’ve tested that offers up its own universal control software, that really gives “under the hood” control. The software offers up 8 factory presets that range from simple EQ and compression and gating optimized for male or female voice frequencies, to major pitch shifting and altering such as “space overlord” and “android.”

There are also 8 slots for user-defined presets that can be saved and recalled. All of the processing has adjustability and the ability to save scenes for later use. This is great if the mic is getting used as a podcast mic in one setting but might be used in an overdubbing/voiceover setting at some other time. For livestreaming there’s loopback channels, as well, for broadcast functionality.

The mic also happens to have the presets selectable from the unit itself, and the color changes to the corresponding function laid out in the software. It’s Mac and PC compatible, and functions with iOS nicely (with Apple’s camera kit converter). To top it all off, included is Studio One 5 Artist, and their magic suite of plug-ins by Lexicon, SPL, Brainworks, and a host of virtual instruments.

We put this package through its paces, using the mic to record some “spoken word” situations, such as audio for a YouTube video, and in an interview-like setting. The figure 8 configuration worked well with two subjects in a room and had no issues on the YouTube video. Mounting it on a traditional mic stand, we tried recording an acoustic guitar as well, placing it just around the 14th fret, and had no issues. Using it as a vocal mic went equally as well, but depending on the singer, a pop filter could help out any overdone plosives and general aggressiveness.

Overall, it’s hard to find an all-in-one unit that delivers so well. For a content creator, musician or Twitch streamer who might want to step things up, this is worth the price tag. A solo artist who wants a decent mic that offers up some presets, without having to add an additional interface, this could be that first step that gets a lot of mileage. Recommended.

PROS:

Plenty of audio options, flexible applications, great price.

CONS:

None.

STREET PRICE:

$179