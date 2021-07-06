REVIEW:Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone

Shure’s SM7B microphone has been an industry standard in broadcasting/overdubbing and general recording for years. Now their MV7 brings the features its older sibling is known for but adds in a lot of new features for today’s broadcasters, streamers and podcasters.

Specs-wise, the Shure MV7 is a dynamic mic with a cardioid pattern, that can handle a max of 132dB, and 24-bit audio resolution. The bottom of the mic has an XLR connection as well as a mini-USB, along with headphone connections for personal monitoring. The metal yoke mount is super robust and allows for perfect positioning and adjustment.

The edge of the casing has a unique touch panel, with the ability to mute and adjust the microphone level as well as headphone levels. The Shureplus Motiv Desktop app is key to really make optimum adjustments for using this as a USB mic. With auto leveling presets for near and far voice applications as well as EQ curves that can actually enhance a voice to make a difference, it’s a welcome companion to the MV7. For more advanced users there is a manual mode that allows one to adjust mic gain and specific EQ settings along with a limiter and compressor. Settings can also be saved and recalled for later use.

The MV7 makes recording podcasts and voiceovers easy. The dark setting certainly adds depth and warmth that enhances overall, especially on the near setting on the app. For video use, such as YouTubing or live streaming, putting it in far mode on the app allows the user to get away from the mic and be seen. The overall design of the mic’s pattern rejects room and background noise, so there’s no need to be in a perfect, acousticly-treated environment to get great results.

One thing the SM7B has a reputation for is being great for vocal performances and this MV7 carries that torch as well, with the High SPL rating, doing big vocals isn’t an issue here; there’s a nice and warm low-end response overall. This also makes it very attractive to put on some midrange-y instruments such as electric and acoustic guitars to warm things up without having to mess with external EQ.

We connected the MV7 via XLR into our Focusrite interface and it behaved nicely there as well. Acoustic guitars still had clarity, along with an excellent bottom end. We also didn’t have any issues using it in a fairly small room either, as the reflections were non-existent.

So, who’s this for? Well, pretty much anyone who’s serious about their voice being heard in a studio situation. Podcasters looking for a quality dedicated mic that works with a computer and tablet connectivity? Musicians are doing a lot more than music these days, and this is a mic that can cover a lot of bases without a lot of hassles for today’s content creators.

PROS:

Great sound mic for music and broadcasting situations.

CONS:

Full functionality of desktop app not available on iPad.

STREET PRICE:

$249