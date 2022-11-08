Focusrite Vocaster Two USB-C Podcasting Audio Interface REVIEW

Podcasting started out pretty simply: a computer and a microphone. Then the ability to have someone call in, like a radio show, and the hardware and software needed for more (and better) microphones meant more gear that in many cases were overkill for most applications. Focusrite’s Vocaster Two brings a lot of streamlined functionality, and adjustable audio options in a small format.

With two XLR inputs that offer phantom power, they’re designated “guest” and “host”, along with a headphone jack for each. A 1/8” connection allows for external inputs from a phone. Taking things one step further, an additional output for a camera’s audio input now brings video options to the content creator easily. As it functions as an audio interface, there are two 1/4” speaker outputs for mixing and playback. The control surface is easy to navigate with soft touch buttons that light up when engaged, and each mic’s controls are independently adjustable. A visual gain display allows the user to see audio signal strength easily for level monitoring.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Additional functionality comes with Focusrite’s Vocaster Hub software as a free download. This can also run the physical functionality of the Vocaster, as well as act as a mixing console, with an auto gain function that sets the levels automatically, as well as loopback functionality, meaning audio can be imported back in while the recording is happening, perfect for pre-recorded intros and outros, and hopefully when the podcast is successful, pre-recorded advertisements. With selectable EQ profiles for the microphones, it can help enhance the sound based off of the microphone being used as well as the person speaking. Ever have a dark sounding mic, with a vocalist that has a deep voice, and have to really crank the gain to get the level up? Yeah, this can help solve this while maintaining a reasonable level.

We used the Vocaster with GarageBand and Studio One 5 with no issues at all. It can function as an interface to pretty much every DAW recording software, but the package includes trial versions of Hindenburg Lite, aCast, SquadCast Pro + Video and Ampify Studio.

This really is a plug-and-play piece of gear, with no problem getting up and running in a snap. The added audio out to a camera can make this a super easy vlogger setup that can solve so many cabling and routing issues of getting audio into a digital video device for YouTube, live streaming and content creation.

With a small footprint, it travels well and turns virtually any room into a podcasting studio. Recommended.

PROS:

Simple, easy, great audio quality

CONS:

included third party software are trial versions.

STREET PRICE:

$299