WATCH: The final behind-the-scenes look at WYO’s new LP

By on June 4, 2019
It’s WYO’s world, we’re just living in it. 

We shipped a supply of coated strings from Elixir Strings to the boys in WYO as they prepared to record their sophomore album ‘Changes’ — we also had the band shoot a behind-the-scenes documentary as they tracked the new record, played some release shows and followed them in the days leading up to the record release. Watch Part IV below, and head to our YouTube channel if you missed any of the previous videos.

STREAM the EXCLUSIVE album premiere at http://performermag.com/music-news/wyo-changes-premiere/

Follow the band online at http://wyotheband.com

And head here for more on Elixir Coated Guitar Strings: https://www.elixirstrings.com

