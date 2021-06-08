VIDEO PREMIERE: “Inside Out” by The Blips

Performer is excited to premiere the new music video for “Inside Out” by Alabama punks The Blips.

Just how cool is this song? Well, we’re not the only ones who think so. The new track is slated to be featured as the Coolest Song in the World on Little Steven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM in the next few days. Now, who are we to argue with Silvio Dante himself?

Catch The Blips on Bandcamp at https://theblipsband.bandcamp.com and cop their new record, OUT NOW, on vinyl, CD and streaming via Cornelius Chapel Records.

LINK TO ALL FORMATS: https://sym.ffm.to/ theblips