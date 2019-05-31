VIDEO PREMIERE: Curse of Lono – “Blackout Fever”

Performer is excited to premiere the brand-new video for “Blackout Fever” from UK act Curse of Lono.

Legendary London-based Americana rock band Curse of Lono is back with an exciting new project. The band is proud to announce an album of stripped-down live versions of classics from their first two records compiled on ‘4am and Counting.’ Recorded live at Rag Tag Studios in London, the band worked with Grammy-winning producer Liam Watson (White Stripes ‘Elephant’) and Mixer Oli Bayston (Boxed In). The album also features Pink Floyd slide guitar player BJ Cole and harmonica player Nick Reynolds.

“We wanted to capture the vibe we get when we’re jamming late at night,” explains frontman Felix Bechtolsheimer. “So we booked a couple of days in the studio, invited a few friends down and pressed record. Toe Rag Studios is an incredible place. There are no computers. There’s no technology to tempt you. We just played everything completely live like we do when we’re messing around in our rehearsal room, with no overdubs or studio trickery, so what you hear is exactly what was played.”

For more, visit https://www.curseoflonoband.com