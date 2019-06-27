Exclusive Premiere: Vegabonds “Colorado Evergreen”

We’re excited to premiere the new track from the rootsy Vegabonds, “Colorado Evergreen.”

The band says of the track:

“Colorado Evergreen” is an upbeat, groovy tune that embraces the mentality of “work hard, play hard.” It’s a tip of the hat to the beautiful Mile High State. The second verse is an anthem for summer fun. Already a staple at our live shows, we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we do cranking it on stage.



<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/track/colorado-evergreen">Colorado Evergreen by The Vegabonds</a>

About the Vegabonds

The Vegabonds have opened for such notable acts as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the late Gregg Allman and delivered rousing performances at festivals like Peach Festival, Sweetwater 420, Magnolia Fest, Sunfest and Taste of Randolph and they recently opened for Lukas Nelson in Georgia.

They even have their own signature Hot Sauce, ‘Georgia Fire’ which can be found here: https://www.pulp.fyi/new-products/georgia-fire-the-vegabonds-hot-sauce

One of The Vegabonds’ most popular songs, “Georgia Fire,” currently has over 1 million streams on Spotify and from their new album, V, the single, “Best I Can” was added to four playlists at Spotify where the group has over 50,000 monthly listeners and amassed over four million total Spotify streams. V’s top two singles — “Everything I Need,” and “Partyin’ With Strangers” — currently total over 340,000 Spotify streams.

Their fifth album, “V,” was produced by Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Sugarland) and the band tours non-stop, with over 200+ dates every year including many of the big regional festivals across the U.S.

The Vegabonds Tour Dates

Find complete upcoming dates and ticket info at https://thevegabonds.com/tour/

**main photo by Andrew Sarta