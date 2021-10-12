Home / Home Recording / Win Mackie Gear PLUS Get Featured on Vinyl [Round 2 Submissions Now Open]

Win Mackie Gear PLUS Get Featured on Vinyl [Round 2 Submissions Now Open]

By on October 12, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

 

GET YOUR MUSIC ON OUR UPCOMING VINYL SAMPLER

ROUND 2 SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN!!

▼ Article continues below ▼

Performer is teaming up with Mackie to give 10 artists from across the USA a once-in-a-lifetime shot to be included on a very special vinyl sampler. Here’s the deal in a nutshell — Mackie is introducing a slew of great new products this year that are *perfect* for our readers, including some not even announced yet — and we’ve got our hands on all of them to give away!

You’ll be the first on your block to KNOW ABOUT THEM and have a chance to TEST THEM BEFORE ANYONE ELSE!

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

We’ll be giving away a mix of the new gear listed above to 5 new artists total for Round 2 (adding to the 5 already selected in Round 1), who’ll work with us to create video demos using the products, so their fellow artists and content creators can see how they work.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

You didn’t think we forgot the vinyl, did you? We’re going to open up a public vote to choose 6 of the 10 participants who’ll earn one slot apiece on a limited edition Mackie-branded 12″ vinyl sampler we’re calling “MACKIE ACROSS AMERICA”, featuring exclusive recordings created by each artist inspired by the gear they’ve won.

PLUS we’ll be featuring ALL 10 ARTISTS in a special print feature in an upcoming issue.

Cool, huh? For complete details on each product, please keep scrolling. And to enter now, just fill out the form below and click submit. What are you waiting for? There will be 5 MORE PARTICIPATING ARTISTS CHOSEN IN ROUND 2! 

ENTER ROUND 2 BELOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. Ten winners will be selected to receive a new Mackie product of their choice (based on their entry form  choices below),  and we’ll announce the selected artists on an ongoing basis throughout the fall/winter of 2021. DEADLINE to enter the first round is November 8, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
Artist/Band Name: *
E-mail:*
Your URL, Instagram handle or YouTube channel*
Product Preference*
Can you shoot quality behind-the-scenes video & product demos?*
Why should we choose you? How will you uniquely demonstrate the products on-screen and in your creative workflow?*

* Indicates required fields

PRODUCT INFORMATION 

[**NEW FOR 2021** THUMP GO – 8” Portable Battery-Powered Loudspeaker]

So, you need the sound of a powerful, professional loudspeaker with the portability of a boom box? Meet Thump GO; the take-it-anywhere, Bluetooth® equipped, ultra-flexible, battery-powered loudspeaker. Built to make your life a whole lot easier, Thump GO offers lightning-fast setup and simple-yet-powerful sound processing, plus flexible inputs, Bluetooth® streaming, and wireless control via the Thump Connect 2 app.

Most importantly, Thump GO will amplify the real you with clear, punchy, and accurate sound wherever you call your stage. Take the performance of the renowned Thump Series anywhere, with the Thump GO Portable Battery-Powered Loudspeaker.

Built with Mackie’s legendary Thump Series legacy sound, musicians will enjoy advanced audio from its ultra-efficient Class-D amplifier, custom high-output 8” woofer, and 1” compression driver. Advanced options also abound, with four different Application Specific Voicing Modes, Feedback Eliminator, Music Ducking, and an Outdoor Mode option for enhancing sound in open-air performances.

Thump GO weighs just 17.6 pounds for ultimate portability, and is designed with a solid, molded cabinet and tough feet that make it versatile and sturdy enough to act as a floor monitor if needed. When tilted on its side, Thump GO naturally sits at a 45-degree angle, perfect for enhanced sound distribution. It also comes with a standard size pole mount built in for mounting on a subwoofer or speaker stand when needed.

Versatile too, Thump GO is Bluetooth® equipped, allowing users to stream music directly to the speaker and enjoy wireless freedom. Using the Thump Connect 2 App, any gathering is a chance for users to play DJ, as they can log in and easily adjust anything from EQ and Voicing Modes to channel levels and venue-specific presets.

Thump GO Specs and Features

  • Ultra-efficient Class-D amplifier
  • 8” Custom high-output woofer
  • 1″ Compression driver
  • Removable lithium-ion battery (included)
  • Tri-color battery life indicator
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Bluetooth® connectivity for music streaming
  • Wireless control via the Thump GO Connect app
  • Link to a second Thump GO via Bluetooth for music playback and control
  • 2-channel digital mixer with XLR mix output
  • 4 application-specific speaker modes
  • Music Ducking mode automatically lowers Ch.2 level when Ch.1 receives signal
  • Indoor / Outdoor voicing modes
  • Precision digital crossover and driver alignment
  • Smart input and thermal limiters
  • Durable, lightweight molded enclosure
  • 45-degree monitor angle
  • Built-in pole mount
  • Rugged powder coated steel grille
  • Weight: 17.6 lb / 8 kg
  • Dimensions (HxWxD): 18 x 9.1 x 11.2 in / 457 x 230 x 285 mm

ONYX SERIES MIXERS WITH MULTITRACK USB

If there’s one thing Mackie engineers can do in their sleep, it’s design a mixer that sounds great, is easy to use, and is packed with flexible features. Sounds pretty good right? So if you mix live sound, record in your home studio, or live stream, this is the heart of your audio.

  • Ultra-clean, low-noise performance
  • High-headroom Onyx mic preamps with up to 60dB of gain
  • Full multi-track recording via USB at up to 24-Bit / 96 kHz quality
  • Record a stereo mix direct to an SD card plus playback music files
  • Professional, customizable built-in effects

MACKIE ELEMENT SERIES USB MIC — CHROMIUM

This mic is a true beast for your home studio with tons of I/O and control for an array of different uses. Offering pristine sound with 4 selectable polar patterns and our legendary Onyx Preamp circuitry. On top of that, you get a 1/4″ instrument input that you can mix in with the mic. Want to play along with a track? Connect anything with a headphone output to the 1/8″ Aux in and hear it in your headphones.

  • Home Studio – Singers/Songwriters
  • Podcasting
  • Content Creation

USB-C Connectivity & 4 Selectable Patterns

 

  • Onboard USB interface plugs directly into your computer for fast, easy recording
  • Plug-and-play, no driver needed
  • 4 Polar Patterns: Stereo, Cardioid, Bi-directional, Omni

 

Onboard Headphone Monitoring, Gain Control and Mute

 

  • Headphone output with independent volume control offers a convenient monitoring solution
  • Blend between the direct signal and USB
  • Optimize the microphone’s output to your computer and/or DAW
  • Mute button allows you to switch off the mic while still hearing your computer’s output

 

Included Software

 

  • Pro Tools | First and Waveform OEM professional software and plugin packages included
  • The Musician Collection for ProTools | First includes 23 plugins like BBD Delay, Eleven Lite, 304E EQ, and 304C Compressor
  • The DAW Essentials Bundle for Waveform OEM includes 16 powerful plugins like Equaliser, Compressor, Reverber8, and Limiter
Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *