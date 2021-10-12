Win Mackie Gear PLUS Get Featured on Vinyl [Round 2 Submissions Now Open]

GET YOUR MUSIC ON OUR UPCOMING VINYL SAMPLER

ROUND 2 SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN!!

Performer is teaming up with Mackie to give 10 artists from across the USA a once-in-a-lifetime shot to be included on a very special vinyl sampler. Here’s the deal in a nutshell — Mackie is introducing a slew of great new products this year that are *perfect* for our readers, including some not even announced yet — and we’ve got our hands on all of them to give away!

PRODUCTS INCLUDE:

We’ll be giving away a mix of the new gear listed above to 5 new artists total for Round 2 (adding to the 5 already selected in Round 1), who’ll work with us to create video demos using the products, so their fellow artists and content creators can see how they work.

You didn’t think we forgot the vinyl, did you? We’re going to open up a public vote to choose 6 of the 10 participants who’ll earn one slot apiece on a limited edition Mackie-branded 12″ vinyl sampler we’re calling “MACKIE ACROSS AMERICA”, featuring exclusive recordings created by each artist inspired by the gear they’ve won.

PLUS we’ll be featuring ALL 10 ARTISTS in a special print feature in an upcoming issue.

Cool, huh? For complete details on each product, please keep scrolling. And to enter now, just fill out the form below and click submit. What are you waiting for? There will be 5 MORE PARTICIPATING ARTISTS CHOSEN IN ROUND 2!

PRODUCT INFORMATION

[**NEW FOR 2021** THUMP GO – 8” Portable Battery-Powered Loudspeaker] So, you need the sound of a powerful, professional loudspeaker with the portability of a boom box? Meet Thump GO; the take-it-anywhere, Bluetooth® equipped, ultra-flexible, battery-powered loudspeaker. Built to make your life a whole lot easier, Thump GO offers lightning-fast setup and simple-yet-powerful sound processing, plus flexible inputs, Bluetooth® streaming, and wireless control via the Thump Connect 2 app. Most importantly, Thump GO will amplify the real you with clear, punchy, and accurate sound wherever you call your stage. Take the performance of the renowned Thump Series anywhere, with the Thump GO Portable Battery-Powered Loudspeaker. Built with Mackie’s legendary Thump Series legacy sound, musicians will enjoy advanced audio from its ultra-efficient Class-D amplifier, custom high-output 8” woofer, and 1” compression driver. Advanced options also abound, with four different Application Specific Voicing Modes, Feedback Eliminator, Music Ducking, and an Outdoor Mode option for enhancing sound in open-air performances. Thump GO weighs just 17.6 pounds for ultimate portability, and is designed with a solid, molded cabinet and tough feet that make it versatile and sturdy enough to act as a floor monitor if needed. When tilted on its side, Thump GO naturally sits at a 45-degree angle, perfect for enhanced sound distribution. It also comes with a standard size pole mount built in for mounting on a subwoofer or speaker stand when needed. Versatile too, Thump GO is Bluetooth® equipped, allowing users to stream music directly to the speaker and enjoy wireless freedom. Using the Thump Connect 2 App, any gathering is a chance for users to play DJ, as they can log in and easily adjust anything from EQ and Voicing Modes to channel levels and venue-specific presets. Thump GO Specs and Features Ultra-efficient Class-D amplifier

8” Custom high-output woofer

1″ Compression driver

Removable lithium-ion battery (included)

Tri-color battery life indicator

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Bluetooth® connectivity for music streaming

Wireless control via the Thump GO Connect app

Link to a second Thump GO via Bluetooth for music playback and control

2-channel digital mixer with XLR mix output

4 application-specific speaker modes

Music Ducking mode automatically lowers Ch.2 level when Ch.1 receives signal

Indoor / Outdoor voicing modes

Precision digital crossover and driver alignment

Smart input and thermal limiters

Durable, lightweight molded enclosure

45-degree monitor angle

Built-in pole mount

Rugged powder coated steel grille

Weight: 17.6 lb / 8 kg

Dimensions (HxWxD): 18 x 9.1 x 11.2 in / 457 x 230 x 285 mm ONYX SERIES MIXERS WITH MULTITRACK USB If there’s one thing Mackie engineers can do in their sleep, it’s design a mixer that sounds great, is easy to use, and is packed with flexible features. Sounds pretty good right? So if you mix live sound, record in your home studio, or live stream, this is the heart of your audio. Ultra-clean, low-noise performance

High-headroom Onyx mic preamps with up to 60dB of gain

Full multi-track recording via USB at up to 24-Bit / 96 kHz quality

via USB at up to 24-Bit / 96 kHz quality Record a stereo mix direct to an SD card plus playback music files

Professional, customizable built-in effects MACKIE ELEMENT SERIES USB MIC — CHROMIUM This mic is a true beast for your home studio with tons of I/O and control for an array of different uses. Offering pristine sound with 4 selectable polar patterns and our legendary Onyx Preamp circuitry. On top of that, you get a 1/4″ instrument input that you can mix in with the mic. Want to play along with a track? Connect anything with a headphone output to the 1/8″ Aux in and hear it in your headphones. Home Studio – Singers/Songwriters

Podcasting

Content Creation USB-C Connectivity & 4 Selectable Patterns Onboard USB interface plugs directly into your computer for fast, easy recording

Plug-and-play, no driver needed

4 Polar Patterns: Stereo, Cardioid, Bi-directional, Omni Onboard Headphone Monitoring, Gain Control and Mute Headphone output with independent volume control offers a convenient monitoring solution

Blend between the direct signal and USB

Optimize the microphone’s output to your computer and/or DAW

Mute button allows you to switch off the mic while still hearing your computer’s output Included Software Pro Tools | First and Waveform OEM professional software and plugin packages included

The Musician Collection for ProTools | First includes 23 plugins like BBD Delay, Eleven Lite, 304E EQ, and 304C Compressor

The DAW Essentials Bundle for Waveform OEM includes 16 powerful plugins like Equaliser, Compressor, Reverber8, and Limiter