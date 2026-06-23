VOTE NOW for your “Sennheiser e 835 Virtual Tour Across America” Favorite Artist

Along with our partners at Sennheiser, we recently hooked up 10 dynamic artists from across the U.S. with brand-new Sennheiser e 835 microphones and HD 200 PRO headphones. Each act then filmed an EXCLUSIVE live performance using the gear to showcase one of their original songs.

Now YOU can have your voice heard by casting your vote below for your favorite of the ten, with the top-vote getter winning a HUGE prize pack valued at over $5000 USD and ultimate bragging rights as the favorite act from the ‘tour.’ Prizes include Neumann MT 48 USB-C Interface ($1750), Neumann KH 80 Pair of Monitors ($1200), Sennheiser MK 4 Microphone ($399), Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Headphones ($399), Sennheiser EW-D system with EW-D 835 S handheld wireless Mic ($799) and EW-D CI1 Wireless Guitar System($679).

KEEP SCROLLING TO WATCH THE VIDEOS AND CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW!

Aaron Kellim

Amanda Ayala

Annie Elise

The Band Solstice

Dakota

Jenn Bostic

Jordan Houghton

Loveless

Matthew Phillips

Secret Menu