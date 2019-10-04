Touring Bands Wanted for Free Gator Cases

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
We’re seeking current, live performing bands and guitarists to demo some new products from Gator Cases on the road. MUST HAVE upcoming dates in the latter half of October through November and possibly into December. MUST be able to shoot cool, behind-the-scenes video for our YouTube and social media.
We want to hear from you TODAY! Submit your info below, and we’ll be in touch if we feel there’s a match. Thanks!