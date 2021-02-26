The February/March 2021 Issue is Out Now!

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on Katie Pruitt. INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with Katie Pruitt, as well as features on Juana Everett, Brijean, Early...
Soundstripe VP Jay Harren on Music Licensing and the Perks of Royalty Free Tunes
Kanye’s Twitter Blast About Artist Contracts Wasn’t Extreme Enough
4 Insider Tips for Collaborating with Vocalists While Socially Distancing
WILLIE JONES: Fusing Country and Hip-Hop into the Ultimate American Dream
Copyright © Performer Publications, Inc.