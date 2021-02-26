Home / Industry News / The February/March 2021 Issue is Out Now!

By on February 26, 2021
Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on Katie Pruitt.

INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with Katie Pruitt, as well as features on Juana Everett, Brijean, Early James and much, much more. Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.
